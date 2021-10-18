General Colin Powell dies of COVID complications; ‘a great American’

(WGHP) — A former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has passed away.

General Colin L. Powell was 84 years old. According to a statement released on his Facebook, he passed away Monday morning due to complications from COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Medical Center.

Powell was fully vaccinated, according to the statement.

Powell was confirmed unanimously as Secretary of State in 2001, becoming the first Black man to hold the office. He also made the case for military action in Iraq based on the belief that Saddam Hussein was building weapons of mass destruction.

He famously endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and parted ways with the Republican party after the January 6 insurrection.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death. “Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man.”

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the Powell family wrote.