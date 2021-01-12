Gene Stafford, founder of the Colfax Persimmon Festival, dies at 78

Francis Eugene “Gene” Stafford, the founder of the Colfax Persimmon Festival and a well-known photographer for Our State Magazine, has passed away. He was 78.

Stafford died on Tuesday after a short illness, according to the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

Stafford was featured many times on FOX8’s Roy’s Folks.

He is survived by numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

