GCS shares reminders for parents as students prepare to return to school

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools officials shared a statement on Friday with reminders for parents as students prepare to return to school.

The full statement is provided below:

“As middle and high school students prepare to return to GCS schools starting next week, here are some helpful reminders for parents.

Families must complete the Safety iPass health screening before entering the school building. Temperatures will be taken at school during the entry process. Click here for more information.

Students are expected to wear a face covering at all times while on campus, except while eating. Face coverings should be clean and at least two layers.

Meals will be eaten in classrooms, not in the cafeteria.

Breakfast and lunch are free for all students through the end of the school year.

Parents are encouraged to drive their students to campus if possible. If bus transportation is required, please fill out this form.

Parents may use Here Comes the Bus to track their student’s bus location.

Middle and high schools will use a cohort model, with half of the students attending in-person on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attending in-person on Thursday and Friday. The remaining days will be remote learning days. Schools will communicate directly with families about cohort assignments, as well as any other schedule or procedure changes pertaining to that school.

Sixth graders and ninth graders will return Monday, Feb. 22, or Thursday, Feb. 25, depending on the cohort. Then, seventh, 10th and 12th graders will return the week of March 1. Eighth graders and 11th graders will return the week of March 8.

For more Frequently Asked Questions, click here. For more information about GCS’ reopening plans, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening.”