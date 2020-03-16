Watch Now
Guilford County Schools shares list of 32 grab-and-go sites where children can get breakfast, lunch starting Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced that beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district is setting up grab-and-go sites for food distribution across the county for any children ages 0 to 18.

Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites. Students will pick up their lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.

GCS also says officials started delivering meals to the most vulnerable students Monday, including those who are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continues for at least the next two weeks.

“Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”

The grab-and-go sites are as follows:

Alderman Elementary4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Allen Jay Middle1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263
Archer Elementary2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
Bluford Elementary1901 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Cone Elementary2501 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Dudley High1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Eastern High415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249
Fairview Elementary608 Fairview Street, High Point, NC 27260
Foust Elementary2610 Floyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
Hairston Middle3911 Naco Road Greensboro, NC 27401
High Point Central High801 Ferndale Blvd. High Point, NC 27262
Hunter Elementary1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
Irving Park Elementary1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
Jackson Middle2200 Ontario Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Johnson Street Global1601 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27262
Jones Elementary502 South Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
Kirkman Park Elementary1101 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262
Montlieu Elementary1105 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
Morehead Elementary4630 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
Northeast High6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville, NC 27301
Oak Hill Elementary320 Wrightenberry Street, High Point, NC 27260
Oak View Elementary614 Oakview Road, High Point, NC 27265
Parkview Elementary325 Gordon Street, High Point, NC 27260
Peck Elementary1601 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
Ragsdale High1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282
Rankin Elementary1501 Spry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Southeast High4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
Swann Middle811 Cypress Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
Washington Elementary1110 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Welborn Middle1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265
Western Middle401 College Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
Wiley Elementary600 West Terrell Street, Greensboro, NC 27406

North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

