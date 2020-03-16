Guilford County Schools shares list of 32 grab-and-go sites where children can get breakfast, lunch starting Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced that beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district is setting up grab-and-go sites for food distribution across the county for any children ages 0 to 18.
Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites. Students will pick up their lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.
GCS also says officials started delivering meals to the most vulnerable students Monday, including those who are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continues for at least the next two weeks.
“Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”
The grab-and-go sites are as follows:
|Alderman Elementary
|4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
|Allen Jay Middle
|1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263
|Archer Elementary
|2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407
|Bluford Elementary
|1901 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
|Cone Elementary
|2501 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
|Dudley High
|1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
|Eastern High
|415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249
|Fairview Elementary
|608 Fairview Street, High Point, NC 27260
|Foust Elementary
|2610 Floyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
|Hairston Middle
|3911 Naco Road Greensboro, NC 27401
|High Point Central High
|801 Ferndale Blvd. High Point, NC 27262
|Hunter Elementary
|1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407
|Irving Park Elementary
|1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408
|Jackson Middle
|2200 Ontario Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
|Johnson Street Global
|1601 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27262
|Jones Elementary
|502 South Street, Greensboro, NC 27406
|Kirkman Park Elementary
|1101 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262
|Montlieu Elementary
|1105 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
|Morehead Elementary
|4630 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
|Northeast High
|6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville, NC 27301
|Oak Hill Elementary
|320 Wrightenberry Street, High Point, NC 27260
|Oak View Elementary
|614 Oakview Road, High Point, NC 27265
|Parkview Elementary
|325 Gordon Street, High Point, NC 27260
|Peck Elementary
|1601 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC 27403
|Ragsdale High
|1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282
|Rankin Elementary
|1501 Spry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
|Southeast High
|4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro, NC 27406
|Swann Middle
|811 Cypress Street, Greensboro, NC 27405
|Washington Elementary
|1110 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
|Welborn Middle
|1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265
|Western Middle
|401 College Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
|Wiley Elementary
|600 West Terrell Street, Greensboro, NC 27406