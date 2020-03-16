Guilford County Schools shares list of 32 grab-and-go sites where children can get breakfast, lunch starting Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford County Schools (GCS) announced that beginning on Wednesday, March 18, the district is setting up grab-and-go sites for food distribution across the county for any children ages 0 to 18.

Children will be able to pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the sites. Students will pick up their lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning.

GCS also says officials started delivering meals to the most vulnerable students Monday, including those who are homeless or in transition. Delivery to these students will continues for at least the next two weeks.

“Although school is not in session, the need for nourishment persists,” said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We must do everything in our power to ensure no child goes hungry.”

The grab-and-go sites are as follows:

Alderman Elementary 4211 Chateau Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407 Allen Jay Middle 1201 E. Fairfield Road, High Point, NC 27263 Archer Elementary 2610 Four Seasons Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27407 Bluford Elementary 1901 Tuscaloosa Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 Cone Elementary 2501 N. Church Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 Dudley High 1200 Lincoln Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 Eastern High 415 Peeden Drive, Gibsonville, NC 27249 Fairview Elementary 608 Fairview Street, High Point, NC 27260 Foust Elementary 2610 Floyd Street, Greensboro, NC 27406 Hairston Middle 3911 Naco Road Greensboro, NC 27401 High Point Central High 801 Ferndale Blvd. High Point, NC 27262 Hunter Elementary 1305 Merritt Drive, Greensboro, NC 27407 Irving Park Elementary 1310 Sunset Drive, Greensboro, NC 27408 Jackson Middle 2200 Ontario Street, Greensboro, NC 27403 Johnson Street Global 1601 Johnson Street, High Point, NC 27262 Jones Elementary 502 South Street, Greensboro, NC 27406 Kirkman Park Elementary 1101 N. Centennial Street, High Point, NC 27262 Montlieu Elementary 1105 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262 Morehead Elementary 4630 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 Northeast High 6700 McLeansville Road, McLeansville, NC 27301 Oak Hill Elementary 320 Wrightenberry Street, High Point, NC 27260 Oak View Elementary 614 Oakview Road, High Point, NC 27265 Parkview Elementary 325 Gordon Street, High Point, NC 27260 Peck Elementary 1601 West Florida Street, Greensboro, NC 27403 Ragsdale High 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown, NC 27282 Rankin Elementary 1501 Spry Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 Southeast High 4530 Southeast School Road, Greensboro, NC 27406 Swann Middle 811 Cypress Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 Washington Elementary 1110 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 Welborn Middle 1710 McGuinn Drive, High Point, NC 27265 Western Middle 401 College Road, Greensboro, NC 27410 Wiley Elementary 600 West Terrell Street, Greensboro, NC 27406