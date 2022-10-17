GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Well, those rising fuel prices? That trend ended after a week, as you may have noticed.

GasBuddy reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped 3.3 cents in the past week in Greensboro, hitting $3.45 per gallon.

The national average fell even more, by 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. The average in North Carolina dropped only .8 of a cent, to $3.49.

AAA showed North Carolina’s average at $3.501 and the national average at $3.888, the national price down about 3.1 cents.

If you are surprised to note the price fall when you pulled up at the pump or when you are reading this, experts were not.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in the company’s weekly report. “We’ll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed. The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP’s Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance.”

GasBuddy reports that the national average price of diesel increased by 18.7 cents, to $5.06 per gallon. AAA shows the price at $5.284, up about 22 cents in the past week.

GasBuddy’s survey found that Winston-Salem was showing an average price of $3.46 per gallon, down 2.3 cents, and Durham was at $3.51, down 1.3 cents.

The survey of more than 600 outlets found the cheapest gallon of gas in Greensboro was $3.29, and the highest was at $3.89. Across the state, the lowest price is $2.49 at the Grocery Tobacco Outlet in Salisbury. Next closest is $2.99 at the Speedway in Garner. The rest are all more than $3.

The national average price of gasoline remains about 20.6 cents per gallon higher than a month, both GasBuddy and AAA reported, and 56-57 cents or so higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere,” De Haan said. “Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher.”

Historical trends

GasBuddy’s historical average gasoline prices for Oct. 17 in Greensboro and the national average going back a decade:

GSO U.S.

2021: $3.09 $3.30

2020: $2.01 $2.16

2019: $2.44 $2.67

2018: $2.72 $2.86

2017: $2.32 $2.45

2016: $2.22 $2.23

2015: $2.12 $2.26

2014: $3.03 $3.13

2013: $3.26 $3.35

2012: $3.64 $3.75