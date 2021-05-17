Gas in Greensboro costs about 19 cents more than last week as NC continues to feel strain of supply crunch

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Average gas prices skyrocketed to the brink of $3 in Greensboro with some stations even crossing that threshold, according to GasBuddy.

After a ransomware attack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down operations, customers flocked to the pumps over fears of a gas shortage. That surge in gas purchases, however, caused many stations to run dry and prices to spike.

Gas is selling for an average of $2.94 a gallon in Greensboro, according to a GasBuddy survey of 586 gas stations. The most expensive gas in the city is priced at $3.75 a gallon.

That’s 18.6 cents higher than last week, and 38.6 cents higher than last month. It’s a full $1.24 higher than this time in 2020.

AAA released a map following gas prices across North Carolina, showing that the areas hit the hardest include parts of the Piedmont Triad, counties west of Buncombe County, and much of the state’s northeastern counties from Durham County to the Outer Banks.

“The national average gas price surged last week thanks to big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline, but most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia.”