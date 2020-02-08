Gary Sinise honored with award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for helping veterans

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 25: Gary Sinise (R) talks with a WWII veteran backstage at the 25th National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on May 25, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: Gary Sinise hosts the 25th National Memorial Day Concert rehearsals at U.S. Capitol West Lawn on May 24, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 27: Gary Sinise performs at the benefit concert for Army SPC Bryan Dilberain at the Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts on April 27, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Gary Sinise lays a lays a wreath down during the Honoring Our Fallen Warriors Wreath-Laying ceremony at the National World War II Memorial, National Mall on May 30, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 28: (L-R) Daniel Rodriguez, Hayley Westernra, Jason Ritter, A.J. Cook, Pia Toscano, Yolando Adams, Gary Sinise, Joe Mantegna, Kris Allen, Dianne Wiest and Forest Whitaker perform during the 2011 National Memorial Day Concert rehearsal at U.S. Capitol, West Lawn on May 28, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: Actor and co-host Gary Sinise on stage at the 26th National Memorial Day Concert on May 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 24: General Martin E. Dempsey (R), Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Deanie Dempsey, pose for a photo with actor and co-host Gary Sinise (C) at the 26th National Memorial Day Concert on May 24, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: Actors and co-hosts Gary Sinise (L) and Joe Mantegna on stage at the 26th National Memorial Day Concert Rehearsals on May 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 23: Actor and co-host Gary Sinise poses for a photo at the 26th National Memorial Day Concert Rehearsals on May 23, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Gary Sinise received a special honor for all of the support he has given to veterans.

Sinise is known to many for his beloved role as Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump,” which won the Best Picture Oscar.

He was given the Patriot Award at the Reagan Library in California.

The Patriot Ward is the highest honor given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Ever since Sinise got the role of Lieutenant Dan, he has been volunteering to help veterans.

He established the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2010 with the goal of making the lives of veterans easier.

“Even though he’s a Vietnam veteran, I have just met hundreds, if not thousands, of wounded who have some affinity with what Lieutenant Dan has gone through, because they’re going through the same thing themselves,” Sinise said.