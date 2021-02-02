GameStop stock plunges down to below $100 for first time in 7 days

Beginning Jan. 26, GameStop stock smashed expectations and rocketed up in price reaching a peak of more than $400 Thursday, in large part thanks to Redditors who rallied around the company.

Now, on Feb. 2, seven days after the initial spike, the stock has finally dropped below $100.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Robinhood investing app listed GME below $95.

Stocks were broadly higher in early trading Tuesday, but shares of closely watched companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment were trading sharply lower.

While the broader market was solidly higher, most of Wall Street’s attention is on a set of beaten-down companies who have seen their shares surge due to intense online interest.

GameStop dropped more than 50%, and AMC Entertainment lost 40% to $7.83 a share. Both companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as an online community of investors pushed the stocks to astronomical levels.

Trading in those and several other stocks have been restricted by the popular online trading platform Robinhood since last last week following the bouts of extreme volatility. Robinhood needed to secure funding in order to meet deposit thresholds required by organizations that handle the trading orders placed by investors on its platform.

An online army of traders using the online site Reddit banded together for the past two weeks to snap up shares of GameStop, AMC and other struggling chains, stocks that have been heavily shorted (bets that the stock will fall) by a number of hedge funds. In the process, they’ve done heavy damage to those hedge funds in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

But it’s not clear how much longer the Reddit traders can hold the line. Intense media and Wall Street interest pushed many traders into these stocks late last week, with GameStop shares striking a price of $500 a share briefly. Those traders are now looking at losses north of 60%-65%. Those who got into the GameStop trade at the beginning of the year, when GameStop shares were less than $20 each, are still up significantly.