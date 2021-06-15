Furniture as art; how one High Point furniture maker does things a little differently, right here in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The spring market just wrapped up in High Point. Market is a chance for buyers to see some of the best craftsmen in the world with hundreds of the same items stocking their showrooms.

One man does things on a much smaller scale.

When you stop by the Mill Collective in High Point, you’ll see some beautiful handmade pieces by Jeremy Kamiya. They just as much art as they are furniture, and they’re made right here in North Carolina.

You can find Jeremy’s work on his website https://www.kamiyafurniture.com/ or his Facebook page.