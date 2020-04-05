Funeral held for NC deputy who died from COVID-19

TROY, N.C. (WNCN) — A private funeral and a public procession through part of North Carolina took place Saturday after a deputy died from COVID-19 this past week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy died Wednesday from the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, Deputy Bud Phouang died. Phouang “fought hard against the unknowns of COVID 19.”

“Our deepest sympathy to our neighboring county, the officer’s family and law enforcement family at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

On Saturday, a procession took place while a private funeral followed for Phouang.