Fugitive wanted in Maryland arrested in Kernersville for sexual abuse of minor

Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega, 43, of Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive who was wanted in Maryland was arrested in Kernersville on Monday for sexual abuse of a minor, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The FCSO received arrest warrants from the Prince George County Police Department of Maryland
for a man wanted for multiple sexual offenses of a minor.

Investigators found and arrested him on Friday in Kernersville.

Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega, 43, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • felony sexual abuse of a minor
  • felony first-degree assault
  • felony second-degree rape
  • felony second-degree assault
  • felony third-degree sex offense
  • misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense with sexual contact

Cruz-Ortega is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

