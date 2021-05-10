Fugitive wanted in Maryland arrested in Kernersville for sexual abuse of minor

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive who was wanted in Maryland was arrested in Kernersville on Monday for sexual abuse of a minor, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The FCSO received arrest warrants from the Prince George County Police Department of Maryland
for a man wanted for multiple sexual offenses of a minor.
Investigators found and arrested him on Friday in Kernersville.
Jose Angel Cruz-Ortega, 43, of Kernersville, was arrested and charged with the following:
- felony sexual abuse of a minor
- felony first-degree assault
- felony second-degree rape
- felony second-degree assault
- felony third-degree sex offense
- misdemeanor fourth-degree sex offense with sexual contact
Cruz-Ortega is currently in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond allowed.