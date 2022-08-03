SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme has again deflated the price of an Original Glazed dozen donuts to the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the United States.

Krispy Kreme will be running this promotion every Wednesday through August 31.

The price for August 3 is $4.21, but that will change week to week based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gas in the U.S.

Krispy Kreme will announce the new price for the dozen donuts every Monday on its Facebook, Twitter and website.

The company said guests are limited to two Original Glazed dozens at participating shops via in-store, drive-thru or online.