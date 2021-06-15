Frying Pan Tower off NC coast is being restored – and you can help

FRYING PAN TOWER, N.C. (WNCN) — Are you looking to volunteer and take an adventure at the same time? Well, we have the perfect idea for you.

Frying Pan Tower, located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and about 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina, is being restored – and volunteers are needed.

The tower used to be a U.S. Coast Guard lighthouse and warn boats of shallow water. Now, the Frying Pan Tower Group is restoring it to use it as a place for research and special projects.

A volunteer trip is happening on Sunday, June 20. Projects will range from organizing the tower to painting the inside.

According to the website, trips are first-come first-served and happen nearly every weekend.

Volunteers looking to apply should know they will have to pay for the helicopter ride out to the tower. It is $800 per person. Transportation costs for volunteer work may be tax-deductible.

“We ask that volunteers spend four hours of the day performing restoration tasks with breaks to rest, relax, and enjoy the facility,” according to the Frying Pan Tower’s executive director.

