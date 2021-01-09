Frontline workers at Cone Health describe treating COVID patients every day

Most citizens can socially distance or even quarantine during the pandemic, but healthcare workers can’t.

For those at Cone Health’s dedicated COVID hospital on Green Valley Road in Greensboro, it is particularly worrisome because they have well more than a hundred COVID patients every day.

“It is concerning,” said Dr. Jeffrey McClung, one of the physicians working at the facility every day.

And as the pandemic drags on, those Cone Health professionals have to deal not just with its inconvenience but the pain of watching so many of their patients deal with the devastation of the disease as you’ll see first hand in this edition of the Buckley Report.