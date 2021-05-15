Friends help Davidson County teen battling cancer for the second time with fundraiser event

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Gavin Hill is holding on strong with the Davidson County community right behind him.

Gavin went through his first round of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer and beat it at the age of ten.

He endured chemo, a 12-hour surgery, stem cell transplant, radiation and immunotherapy. He then went on to continue with baseball and played football as a quarterback in high school.

For the second time, Gavin is going through a battle with cancer after having COVID in January. Doctors found a lump in Gavin’s chest in mid-February, and the neuroblastoma was back.

Now his love of sports has been taken away again, and his family and friends are aiming to lend a hand in any way they can.

With the cost of gas, food and bills, they are helping the family with prayers and fundraising.

A fundraiser was held on Saturday to help the family pay for medical expenses.

The event lasted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Center United Methodist Church on 186 Center Church Road in Welcome.

There was a pancake breakfast, a silent auction of nearly 100 themed gift baskets, photo booths, music and entertainment.

The Hill family updates the status of Gavin on his G$Strong Facebook page, and there’s also a trust account at BB&T under the name Gavin Hill Family Trust for people who want to donate.