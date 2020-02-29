Friends, fans of the Special Olympics take polar plunge in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Special Olympics North Carolina gave local thrill-seekers a reason to take the polar plunge Saturday in Greensboro.

The organization says they have already raised over $50,000 throughout the two-day event that started Friday and continues Saturday.

FOX8's Katie Nordeen served as the emcee.

And they’re off! The #TriadChillPolarPlunge is officially underway! DMJ started things off as the largest group fundraiser. @myfox8 @SONorthCarolina pic.twitter.com/iDdQ11cdAH — Katie Nordeen (@KatieNordeen) February 29, 2020

Friends and fans of the Special Olympics took the polar plunge at Wet'n Wild Emerald Pointe.

Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools and Special Olympics North Carolina joined to rally and plunge for inclusion.

Unified Champion Schools' mission is to bring youth with and without intellectual disabilities together through sports and education to create school communities of acceptance and respect.

Who says cats are afraid of water? Not these cool, or should we say chilly, wildcats! pic.twitter.com/NQ1tV13G0l — Special Olympics North Carolina (@SONorthCarolina) February 29, 2020