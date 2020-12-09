‘Freedom of expression still and will exist’: Forsyth County sheriff issues statement after man accused of assaulting teen, juvenile

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County sheriff did not mince words in speaking out after a man allegedly attacked two people over differing political views.

At about 10:55 a.m. Thursday, deputies say Rod Steven Sturdy, 55, was tailgating a car with signs in the rear window that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Prosecute the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

The victims, a juvenile and a 19-year-old, told deputies that Sturdy approached their vehicle and assaulted both of them.

Sturdy also used “racially-biased comments” after the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

EMS was called for the juvenile victim who had a non-life-threatening injury.

Sturdy was charged with simple assault.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued the following statement.

“I want to take a moment and address the incident that occurred on December 3, 2020, in Our county. First, let me say, that the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has zero tolerance for any type of behavior that harms or endangers anyone. We all have the right to freedom of expression whether you agree or disagree is of no importance. The right to freedom of expression still and will exist, and we at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will charge anyone who assaults, harm or attempts to violate those rights. We have approximately 400,000 persons who live in this county with many thoughts and views, but we are still One county and must have respect for one another. Again, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will have zero tolerance for those who engage in this type of behavior.”