Free remote learning conference available for all NC teachers, parents

RALEIGH, N.C. — A free virtual conference is being offered for all North Carolina parents and teachers on Oct. 28, according to a statement released by the governor’s office on Tuesday.

The full statement is provided below:

“All North Carolina teachers and parents are invited to attend a free virtual conference on October 28 to help them navigate technology and remote learning.

‘Teachers, parents and students have adapted to new ways of learning throughout the pandemic, and I admire your resilience, creativity and dedication,’ Governor Roy Cooper said. ‘Even as we work to get children back into the classroom safely our schools and families need support for remote learning and this conference is one way we’re providing that help.’

The REAL 2.0 (Remote Education & Learning) Conference will include sessions by experts in fields including education, mental health and technology. The conference is hosted by the North Carolina Business Committee for Education (NCBCE), a business-led, education nonprofit housed in the Governor’s Office. It will build upon the initial REAL Conference attended by more than 1,300 educators in August to learn about best practices for remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educators from across the state are serving as content advisers for REAL 2.0. Sessions for parents will be available in both English and Spanish, and all sessions will include closed captioning.

For educators, topics covered will include: navigating asynchronous learning; how to teach students effective study habits, time management and daily routines for virtual learning; tips and timesavers in Canvas; ideas for getting students motivated during virtual learning; Google Classroom and Google Meets tips and tricks; resources for struggling students; addressing the needs of exceptional learners in the regular classroom; video creating and editing tips; and much more. Exceptional student needs will be addressed throughout the sessions.

For parents, sessions will include: digital literacy; understanding Canvas and Google Classroom; how to support children with autism during remote learning; the college application and FAFSA process; fostering good mental health for parents and their children; and much more.

To attend the REAL 2.0 Conference, register at ncstudentconnect.com up until October 28. Recordings of the REAL 2.0 Conference will be available at the same link following the conference and educators can also view the recordings from the first REAL Conference at the same link.

REAL 2.0 is the second in a series of four virtual remote learning conferences that will be held through Governor Roy Cooper’s NC Student Connect initiative. The STEM Connect Conference will be held on November 17, 2020 for STEM educators to learn best practices for incorporating STEM into the virtual classroom, and the Cultural Arts LIVE Conference will be held on December 15-16, 2020 for arts and humanities educators and their classes.”