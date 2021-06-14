Free Greensboro playground program returns, provides meals for children

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s free summer playground program ENERGY at the Park will return to five neighborhoods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, June 21 through Aug. 5.

“It’s helped make our community stronger,” said Rosa Jordan, whose 7-year-old granddaughter attends the program.

Rising first graders through 15-year-olds are invited for supervised sports, games, crafts and free lunch.

“A lot of us are grandparents, and we have retired. It helps to know our kids are getting a balanced meal. They can come to the park as an outing for a few hours,” Jordan said.

“It’s just an opportunity for them to get outside and really experience a camp setting in more of a nontraditional way,” explained Jennifer Hance, community engagement coordinator for Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

She said many of the city’s camps are already filled this summer, and the program is a free option for families.

“People really are looking for opportunities to get out of the house and for their kids to get out and socialize and be with other individuals their ages,” Hance said.

Parents or guardians can register their children at any participating playground.

Locations are provided below:

Hampton Park, 3111 Four Seasons Blvd.

Heath Park, 3809 Holts Chapel Rd.

McCulloch Street Park, 304 E. McCulloch St.

Sussman Street Park, 229 Sussman St.

Woodmere Park, 2100 Autumn Dr.

The program may close due to severe rain or extreme heat.

For more information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/energy or contact Mel Melton at (336) 373-7502 or Melvin.melton@greensboro-nc.gov.