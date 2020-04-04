Fred Starr, longtime president of Thomasville Furniture, dies at 87 from coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Frederick Brown Starr, longtime president at Thomasville Furniture and Natuzzi, died April 1 due to complications from the coronavirus, according to Furniture Today.

Starr was 87.

In 1974, he joined Thomasville Furniture Industries and became president and CEO in 1982.

In 2001, he came out of retirement to become President and CEO of Natuzzi Americas, headquartered in High Point. He left Natuzzi in 2008 and most recently has served as chairman and CEO of Thompson Traders.

Starr was also vice chairman of University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He also was chairman of the North Carolina Shakespeare Festival; board member and Honorary Chairman of the PGA Wyndham Championship; treasurer of Reynolda House Museum of American History; board member of High Point University; and board president of the Eastern Music Festival.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years and three children.

A private service for the family will be held followed by a memorial service at a date to be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Eastern Music Festival, PO Box 22026, Greensboro, N.C. 27420.