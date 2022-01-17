Frank’s hoping to move out of the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe and into your family!

(WGHP) — Adopting Frank might be, frankly, the best decision you make.

This 2-year-old boy was found as a stray, very hungry and in desperate need of care.

Thanks to the Red Dog Farm’s vets and foster family, he made a quick recovery.

This little guy loves attention and pets, and he even loves playing with other cats. He would do best in a home with a kitty friend.

Red Dog farm says he does well with dogs, so long as they’re chill, but would be better off without young kids. He can play a little rough sometimes and needs space every now and then.

Frank has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

While he’s waiting for his forever home, you can pay him a visit at the Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in downtown Greensboro!

For more information, contact Red Dog Farm at info@reddogfarm.com.

