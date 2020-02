GREENSBORO, N.C. -- By now, you probably know the story: Caitlin Little was a rising track and cross country star at Southeast Guilford High School in the fall of 2017 when a teammate accidently hit her in the side of the head, and Caitlin hasn’t been the same since. She developed levels of amnesia almost immediately. And, for a while, things did get better – by the following April, she…