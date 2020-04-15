FOX8/WGHP to host virtual telethon for coronavirus relief

HIGH POINT, N.C. — As the world continues to suffer the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, FOX8/WGHP will hold a first of its kind, virtual/in-studio telethon Thursday, April 16, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., to assist in the relief effort.

“The generosity of the Triad is on display as we all help each other through these times. The Salvation Army helps in so many ways and making a donation for their local efforts here at home is especially important right now,” said FOX8/WGHP General Manager Jim Himes.

The 13-hour in-studio telethon will be staffed by Salvation Army volunteers and FOX8 staff members. In accordance with social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines set forth by local and federal government leaders, FOX8 will utilize Zoom virtual meeting technology and a centralized hotline number to coordinate the effort.

All money pledged during the 13-hour virtual phone bank will be processed by the Salvation Army’s national headquarters and distributed locally throughout the Piedmont Triad community.