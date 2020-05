Lilly Sykes is a senior at West Forsyth High School.

She also works at the Texas Roadhouse in Winston-Salem.

She has been taking a nursing class at the Career Center.

Not only will she graduate with her diploma from high school, but she will also be a CNA.

Lilly is looking forward to started at Forsyth Tech this fall to become a nurse.

Her dad, grandparents and mom are proud of how she has been handling senior year with everything that is going on.