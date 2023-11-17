(WGHP) — Join FOX8 as we honor the men and women of our armed services in a Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we’re blessed to enjoy.

Thank you for your service.

Today we’re honoring:

Albert Birchett, US Army & US Air Force

Albert Bryant, US Navy

Arthur Macon, US Army

Autumn Furr, US Navy

Barry Hales, US Marine Corps & Army National Guard

Bennie Sims Sr., US Army

Bobby Hussey, US Air Force

C.O. Plyler Jr., US Army Air

Camell White, US Navy

Carey Gillis, US Army

Carl Osborne Jr., US Army

Chiquita Ellerbe, US Army

Chuck Baylis, US Air Force

Clint Mittman Jr., US Army

Cory Cruse, US Navy

Danny LaPrade, US Navy

David Russell, US Marine Corps

Dennis Harvey, US Army

Deon Doggett, US Army

Dewey Waters, US Air Force

Don Hedrick, US Army

Don Nohlburg II, US Army

Doug Marley, US Army

Douglas Matto, US Army

Dr. Paul Perkins, US Navy

Ernest Morgan, US Navy

Fred Bame, US Army

Garland Walden, US Army

Gary Andrews, US Army

George Spivey, US Army

Gerald McBroom, US Air Force

Greg Dixon, US Marine Corps & Army National Guard

Gregory Miller, US Army

Harold Rose, US Army

Jack Tolley, US Navy

James Marley, US Army

Jamian Morgan, US Army

Jeffrey Matthews, US Army

Jeffrey Pack, US Army

Jerry Christian, US Army

Jerry Powell, US Army

Jimmie Neal, US Navy

John Boyd, US Air Force

John Hull, US Marine Corps

John Robotto, US Navy

Johnny Stone, US Marine Corps; Craig Clodfeltner, US Army

Kenneth Carter, US Army

Kenneth Wagner, US Army

Larry Torain, US Army

Pappy Hayes, US Army

Rick Holbrook, US Army

Robert Bennett, US Army

Shaina Dalton, US Navy

Tina Christian, US Army

Tina Hedrick, US Army

Wayne Compton, US Army

Wayne Marshall, US Air Force

Wayne Shaw, US Army

Willie Carter, US Army

Winfred Garner, US Army

Yvonne Miller, US Army

Check the gallery below for photos of the veterans we’re honoring today.

See all of the veterans honored in this year’s FOX8 Salute to Veterans.