Salute to Veterans ahead of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Help us to recognize those whose courage and dedication provide the freedom we're blessed to enjoy.
Thank you for your service.
Today we’re honoring:
- Albert Birchett, US Army & US Air Force
- Albert Bryant, US Navy
- Arthur Macon, US Army
- Autumn Furr, US Navy
- Barry Hales, US Marine Corps & Army National Guard
- Bennie Sims Sr., US Army
- Bobby Hussey, US Air Force
- C.O. Plyler Jr., US Army Air
- Camell White, US Navy
- Carey Gillis, US Army
- Carl Osborne Jr., US Army
- Chiquita Ellerbe, US Army
- Chuck Baylis, US Air Force
- Clint Mittman Jr., US Army
- Cory Cruse, US Navy
- Danny LaPrade, US Navy
- David Russell, US Marine Corps
- Dennis Harvey, US Army
- Deon Doggett, US Army
- Dewey Waters, US Air Force
- Don Hedrick, US Army
- Don Nohlburg II, US Army
- Doug Marley, US Army
- Douglas Matto, US Army
- Dr. Paul Perkins, US Navy
- Ernest Morgan, US Navy
- Fred Bame, US Army
- Garland Walden, US Army
- Gary Andrews, US Army
- George Spivey, US Army
- Gerald McBroom, US Air Force
- Greg Dixon, US Marine Corps & Army National Guard
- Gregory Miller, US Army
- Harold Rose, US Army
- Jack Tolley, US Navy
- James Marley, US Army
- Jamian Morgan, US Army
- Jeffrey Matthews, US Army
- Jeffrey Pack, US Army
- Jerry Christian, US Army
- Jerry Powell, US Army
- Jimmie Neal, US Navy
- John Boyd, US Air Force
- John Hull, US Marine Corps
- John Robotto, US Navy
- Johnny Stone, US Marine Corps; Craig Clodfeltner, US Army
- Kenneth Carter, US Army
- Kenneth Wagner, US Army
- Larry Torain, US Army
- Pappy Hayes, US Army
- Rick Holbrook, US Army
- Robert Bennett, US Army
- Shaina Dalton, US Navy
- Tina Christian, US Army
- Tina Hedrick, US Army
- Wayne Compton, US Army
- Wayne Marshall, US Air Force
- Wayne Shaw, US Army
- Willie Carter, US Army
- Winfred Garner, US Army
- Yvonne Miller, US Army
