FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts reimagined for 2020, here’s how you can help!

For more than 30 years, FOX8 has hosted the FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concerts and Food Drive to raise canned food donations for the Salvation Army divisions of the Triad.

To date, the Food Drive has raised more than 9.5 million cans of food and will cross the 10 million can milestone this year. Obviously, due to the pandemic, this year we will not be hosting the concerts in person. But we have a solution.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, FOX8 is kicking off a week-plus fundraising effort asking our viewers to make cash donations to the Salvation Army food pantries.

We’ve made it as simple as possible to give. Visit myfox8.com and click on the banner at the top of the page. Or click this link.

We will culminate the fundraiser with a virtual telethon on Friday, Dec. 18, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Then, at 7 p.m. that night, we will air a 1-hour, commercial-free, FOX8/Old Dominion Triad Holiday Concert Special. The concert special will feature local musicians performing Christmas favorites.

This a hugely significant community effort and we are receiving tremendous support from our sponsor Old Dominion Freight Line. The folks at the Salvation Army are counting on us so please donate today!