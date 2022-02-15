MyFOX8 News mobile app: Customize your alerts so you get the news you want!

(WGHP) — Are you getting the most out of your push alerts? It’s easy to find out.

In the MyFOX8 mobile app, you can see the latest push notifications by going to the app’s homepage and clicking on the bell on the top right corner of your screen.

From the Notifications page, click on “Manage Notifications” to customize which alerts you would most like to see.

What are my options?

Breaking News

Sign up for “Breaking News” alerts so you don’t miss the biggest local and national news stories.

Check this out!

What are NC’s highest-paying jobs? Did you hear that armadillos are rolling into the Tarheel State? We’ll send you a “Check this out!” alert when we’ve got a story that will capture your curiosity.

FOX8 Max Weather Center

Alerts from the “FOX8 Max Weather Center” will make sure you know when snow, major storms or significant weather patterns are heading our way.

Politics

Be the first to find out when big decisions come out of Raleigh and Washington, D.C. with “Politics” notifications.

Traffic Alerts

“Traffic Alerts” will keep you in the loop when crashes and closures threaten to disrupt your commute.

What’s on WGHP

Tune in when we’ve got news you won’t want to miss live on TV with “What’s on WGHP” notifications.