FOX8’s Kate Garner shares her winter weather predictions

FOX8’s Kate Garner is releasing her winter weather predictions.
Garner was the third in the FOX8 Max Weather Center to reveal her winter weather predictions.
“Do I think we’re going to have a colder or a warmer winter? I think we’re going to have a colder December, and I think we’re going to have a cooler and mild January, and that’ll go into February as well,” Garner said.
Here is her full list of predictions:
Colder or warmer? Mostly normal with a colder December and mild January and February
Coldest temperature? 14 degrees
How many inches of snow? 4.5 inches
Largest snowfall? 2.5 inches
First snow? Dec. 15
