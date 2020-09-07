FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Patti Durham, guidance counselor

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

In this edition of Highlighting Heroes, we highlight Patti Durham as our hero.

Patti is a guidance counselor at Rural Hall Elementary School and has been working tirelessly through the pandemic to ensure her students have enough school supplies and food.

Thank you, Patti!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.