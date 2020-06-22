FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Officer Trogdan, SRO at Ramseur Elementary School

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

His job is to protect and serve but one mom told us this SRO at Ramseur Elementary School really served his students in a special way while they have been out of school. We are told Officer Trogan delivered lunches to families who could not make it to school. During those visits, he also spent some time chatting with the kids and shared a smile and answered any questions the students had. Those are just some of the reasons we are highlighting Officer Trogdan as a hero this morning.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.