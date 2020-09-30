FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Jen Cook, RN

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning, we highlight another healthcare hero. Jen Cook is an RN in the high-risk OB unit at Moses Cone Hospital whose smile radiates through the required mask she must wear during this pandemic. Thank you, Jen, for the care and kindness you show to all of your patients!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.