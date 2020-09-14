FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Christy Harbison, medical assistant

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

This morning’s hero is Christy Harbison, a medical assistant at Triad Adult and pediatric medicine. Christy has been assisting with COVID-19 testing every weekend during this pandemic to help keep her community safe.

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.