FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Antwan and Chelsea McCoy, Greensboro firefighters

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

The Greensboro Fire Department has a father-daughter team. Antwan and Chelsea McCoy are working hard every day on medical and fire calls. They also train people to do CPR. Antwan and Chelsea, you have touched a lot of lives and we are highlighting you as heroes.

