FOX8 Highlighting Heroes: Amanda Cheek, CNA at Hospice

We are highlighting local heroes who are making sacrifices in their lives to help keep families fed, prepared and safe during the coronavirus crisis.

We are asking FOX8 viewers to tell us about the heroes they encounter on this journey.

Amanda Cheek, we are highlighting you as our hero this morning. Your mother-in-law sent in the nomination and tells us you’ve been a CNA at hospice for over 10 years. She also shared your selfless acts of kindness. Thanks for all you do!

If you have a hero you want to share with us, send us a picture of the person and a few sentences about them to heroes@wghp.com.

You can also share them on social media by using #highlightingheroes.