Spiritual leaders around the Piedmont Triad are offering up hopeful messages during this coronavirus pandemic.

Hear Rev. Timothy Peoples in today's FOX8 Finding Hope.

Rev. Peoples is Senior Minister at Emerywood Baptist Church, located on Country Club Road in High Point.

Rev. Peoples attended Adrian College where he received his B.A. in Religious Studies before earning his Master of Divinity degree from Yale University School of Divinity.