Officials, family members still seeking justice — ‘Who Killed Grandma Nancy’ episode 1

January 25, 2013 is a day that Captain Cory Mann with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department will never forget.

“It was actually a special day for my wife and I,” said Captain Mann, who was then a detective. “I got up, got ready and went to the kitchen to grab a cup of coffee. And I see a little pair of boots on the kitchen counter and a positive pregnancy test.”

It stands out in his mind for the way it started for his family, and the way it would end for another family.

“You know, riding down the road going to work that day, having a thought in my mind: I’m going to be a dad. Oh my gosh, this is crazy,” Mann said. “And then you hear that call on the radio, come out.

The call came across on that cold, snowy morning just before 9 a.m.

“One of the employees had walked in and found Ms. Harvey in the business non- responsive.”

The business was Atlanta Car Company on Old U.S. Highway 52 just outside of Lexington. Ms. Nancy Harvey was the owner. Soon a once thriving used-car business was buzzing with sheriff’s deputies and agents from the State Bureau of Investigations.

Captain Mann remembers the crime scene as chaotic and brutal

Davidson County’s longtime District Attorney also visited the crime scene that morning with the hope that one day his office would be prosecuting the people responsible.

“There’s nothing like having witnessed it yourself, particularly in instances where the victim is somewhere that they had every right to be,” Frank said. “It sort of sears everything into your mind.”

Investigators believe Nancy was killed inside Atlanta Car Company the night before her body was discovered by an employee arriving to work. The business had been robbed. Although, the Ssheriff’s department has never said exactly what was taken.

An autopsy report released in May laid out horrific details: Nancy had been beaten, her legs bound with zip ties and her body and much of the business were doused with bleach. The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her cause of death asphyxiation.

“This was a lady who was at work, at her place of employment where she had every right to be,” Frank said. “The crimes where the victim is particularly innocent, going about their business in their home or their business and not doing anything to involve themselves in any kind of crime when they’re murdered, to me, it puts a special burden on us to try to seek justice with all due diligence.

But despite that, the case eventually went cold. No arrests and no justice.

“The ones that committed the murder, I hope it eats at them every single day for taking away someone’s mom, grandma, sister,” Mann said. “And I hope it eat at them every single day until they can’t stand it anymore.”

The Podcast

Credits

Reporter – Katie Nordeen

Chief Videographer/Editor – Chris Weaver

Executive Producer – Kevin Daniels

Digital Content Producer – Stephanie Doyle

Graphic Designer – Kenny Meade

Special Thanks – The family of Nancy Harvey for their bravery sharing their story, especially Jay, Amie and Daci Grubert; Captain Cory Mann of the Davidson County Sheriffs Department; and Garry Frank, District Attorney of Davidson and Davie counties