For most at the ripe age of 12 years old, life is about balancing the new world of middle school and keeping up with their social circle. But Maddi Duvall isn't like most 12-year-olds.

"It's a Friday night, most kids are out doing what kids do. Playing on their phones, playing Xbox, whatever," Maddi's dad, Willie explained. "She's out practicing all the time. She's here at the bow shop taking lessons getting better."