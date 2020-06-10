Fourth suspect in Winston-Salem murder arrested in New York

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Another suspect faces charges after a man was shot and killed in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Police responded to a reported shooting on March 21 at 5906 University Parkway.

At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez unresponsive in the parking lot and performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Rodriquez was shot.

Omar Sanchez

Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera and Jose Francisco Sorto

Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19; and an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, have each been charged with murder. All three were arrested at different locations in Winston-Salem.

On April 24, police say they obtained a warrant for a fourth suspect, Omar Sanchez, 24.

Sanchez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on May 6 in New York.

Sanchez was extradited from New York and arrived at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Monday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.