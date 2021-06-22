Four years running! Greensboro is in the top 25 ‘best-run cities in America’ once again

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four years running, City of Greensboro is ranked in the top 25 of WalletHub’s Best-Run Cities in America report.

Greensboro came in at 22 in 2021, ranking high in budget per capita, quality of services, financial stability, and education. Durham and Raleigh were also top ranked, coming in at 7 and 11 respectively.

“Maintaining a top-25 ranking during a pandemic is no small feat,” said Greensboro Interim City Manager Chris Wilson. “Every single City of Greensboro employee works hard to help make Greensboro a great place to live, work and play and it shows with recognitions like this. We work extremely hard to be fiscally responsible, so that we can continue to support an amazing quality of life for our residents. I am proud to see Greensboro be acknowledged for its hard work.” Chris Wilson

WalletHub compares 150 of the largest US cities based on their operating efficiency. For each city, WalletHub constructs a “Quality of City Services” score that is then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.