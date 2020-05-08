Four Season’s Town Centre opening in limited capacity Tuesday

Four Season’s Town Centre is opening in limited capacity on Tuesday May 12.

It will be the retailer’s decision if they wish to open yet or not.

There is currently no list of which retailers have made the decision to open.

Food will still be carryout only.

Entertainment venues will still be closed as well as hair salons and massage parlors.

The new hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The reduced hours are to ensure that there is time for a deep clean of the centre.