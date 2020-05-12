Four Seasons reopens; more than half of stores remain closed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro has reopened its doors for the first time since closing in March.

Stores in the mall opened under strict guidelines Tuesday. Some required shoppers to wear masks, others enforced social distancing.

“I think people were a little nervous to get out but once they did they’re kind of getting comfortable,” said Allie Willard, a manager at Simply Southern.

The Greensboro-based clothing store has been slowly reopening its Piedmont locations and most recently, its Four Seasons store.

“I’m ready to get back and start making money. Just being able to get out of house honestly,” Willard said.

Willard and her coworkers have been out of work up until this past weekend. It’s a financial struggle many retail workers, like David at Ekowireless, are facing.

“I would like to see more people and more business. It is really hard,” David explained.

People filtered in the Four Seasons throughout the day.

Mall staff actively disinfected high-touch areas like doors and trash cans. The food court also reopened, with tables and chairs removed to avoid attracting crowds.

“I think if people take the right precautions then everything will be OK,” Willard said.

The mall has adjusted hours for the time being and will be open from Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.