Four affordable housing complexes to open in Greensboro this year

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Construction is underway on four affordable housing complexes in Greensboro.

According to the city’s annual Neighborhood Development report, the apartment complexes will provide hundreds of affordable units.

Ole Asheboro, Foxworth II, Muirs Landing and Printworks Lofts will open in 2020, providing rents below 60 percent of the area median income.

Brett Byerly, the executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, said that the complexes will help meet the need for affordable, safe housing, but more is needed.

“It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the need we have,” he said. “The number that came out a couple of years ago is that we have 26,000 cost-burdened households in Greensboro.”

Byerly explained that cost-burdened households pay more than 30 percent of their income toward their rent.

“The rent is ridiculous Greensboro, the rent is ridiculous,” Jamel Womack said. “I was actually looking for myself and the rent around here is horrible.”

Womack’s mother recently moved into Ryan Ridge, an affordable complex off Rehobeth Church Road that opened in 2019.

“It’s spacious, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, it’s handicap accessible, she needed that,” he said of the apartment. “New appliances, so I appreciated that.”

Byerly hopes to see more affordable options in Greensboro.

“It’s a huge solution for the 200 people who get to go live in those units, and are no longer cost-burdened,” he said. “There’s so much more that needs to be done, the need outweighs what we’re able to produce at this point.”

The complexes are slated to open between June and September 2020. Elmsley Trail will not open until 2021.

