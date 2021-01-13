Foundation boots UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity from house after 2 members linked to drug trafficking rin

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — A foundation has ended the lease for a fraternity at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill that was linked to a drug trafficking ring.

News outlets report the lease for the Kappa Sigma fraternity will end on Jan. 18, one month after local and federal law enforcement officials announced that that two of the fraternity’s members were charged in October with federal drug crimes.

Court filings showed the illegal drug activity involved chapters of Phi Gamma Delta, Kappa Sigma, and Beta Theta Pi fraternities at UNC-Chapel Hill between 2017 and the spring of 2020.