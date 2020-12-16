Foster families needed in the Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C.– Foster parents need help.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for many.

There are still families working to do their best to open their homes, so that some children can have a stable living environment.

One Greensboro group is helping these foster families help children.

“Oh my goodness, this is perfect. I love it,” exclaimed Sarah Johnson, as she picked up a baby wrap.

Johnson is getting ready to welcome a new baby into her home.

She spent Wednesday afternoon at the Family Room, a foster care resource center, picking out clothes, diapers, and other newborn necessities for the little one who just got placed with her family.

“We’ve had three placements,” explained Johnson. “This will be the fourth.”

The Johnsons have only been fostering children for four months.

“It’s always been something in our hearts. We honored what we call our yes. Our yes to help families,” said Johnson. “What better year to do that than in 2020.”

With more flexible work schedules, and some more time on their hands right now, she knew this was how her family was going to help others during the pandemic.

“A lot of families are hurting. A lot of families are going through transitions,” she explained. “We are saddened every time we get a phone call, because we know that means there’s a family in distress and that they’re in need.”

Sometimes, foster families don’t get much time to prep.

“[A social worker] will say hey, are you able to care for this child in the next hour or two, or today,” explained Johnson.

“Most often the kids come with whatever they’re wearing, so the foster parents are tasked with getting whatever they need for that child right away,” added Carrie Thompson.

Thompson started the Family Room two years ago, to help families like the Johnsons.

“My husband and I fostered two of our four children. Through that process we learned it’s hard,” she explained. “It’s emotionally hard. Financially hard. Timewise, it’s challenging.”

New faces are coming into her building, searching for support to care for foster children coming into the system.

Those kids seem to be getting younger.

“We have seen a major increase in infants coming into care,” said Thompson.

In just Guilford County, since March, 38 babies and 13 toddlers have been placed in the Department of Social Services system. It’s a slight increase in those age groups from 2019.

But Thompson is seeing the need extending far beyond county borders, citing foster parents coming in from Whitsett and Graham, asking for their help.

“We’ve seen it go from about 25% of the kids we take care of, to probably 75% of families that come in,” she said. “It’s because [foster parents] are picking up newborns from the hospital or they’re getting 4–5-month-olds placed with them.”

A representative from Guilford County Social Services told FOX8 that the number of school aged children entering the system has significantly dropped off this year.

From March-November 2019, 76 school-aged children entered the system. During that same time in 2020, only 23 school-aged children have been placed in foster care.

The representative attributes the falling numbers to the fact that schools and educational systems are one of the main reporters of child abuse and neglect, adding that because children aren’t in school means they’re not being seen.