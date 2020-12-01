Fortnite Season 5 starts at midnight ET

Fortnite’s Galactus event on Tuesday ended with the news that “Chapter 2 – Season 5” will start as early as midnight ET.

In an official statement, Fortnite said server downtime will begin at 12 a.m. ET and is expected to last until 4 a.m. ET.

“During this prep state, you’ll be unable to play Fortnite prior to server downtime. Stay tuned for the adventures that await in Chapter 2 – Season 5! Note: With the launch of the new Season, patch sizes will be larger than normal on Nintendo Switch and PC.”

The official Fortnite Twitter account shared a tease for Season 5:

Zero Point – – Unstable – Project Hunter

:: Beginning Upload ::

Reply With Code “#Bounty” to Accept Transmission pic.twitter.com/zZNOoQH9Xl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

3.2MM people are watching livestreams of Fortnite's S4 finale event on YouTube Gaming (1.7MM) and Twitch (1.5MM) right now.



Probably 15MM live in game



Few million more on Twitter, Facebook — Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) December 1, 2020

Status: Galactus defeated! Thanks for your efforts.



Fortnite is currently in a prep state for Chapter 2 – Season 5 (v15.00). Server downtime for the update begins December 2 at 12 AM ET (05:00 UTC) and is expected to run until approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/yvTdmpOwx7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 1, 2020