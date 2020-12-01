Fortnite Season 5 starts at midnight ET

Fortnite’s Galactus event on Tuesday ended with the news that “Chapter 2 – Season 5” will start as early as midnight ET.
In an official statement, Fortnite said server downtime will begin at 12 a.m. ET and is expected to last until 4 a.m. ET.
“During this prep state, you’ll be unable to play Fortnite prior to server downtime. Stay tuned for the adventures that await in Chapter 2 – Season 5! Note: With the launch of the new Season, patch sizes will be larger than normal on Nintendo Switch and PC.”
The official Fortnite Twitter account shared a tease for Season 5: