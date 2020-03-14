Fort Bragg soldiers returning from deployment to be quarantined for 14 days as precaution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg soldiers returning from deployment will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days, according to spokesperson Maj. Allie Payne.

The measure will be taken as a precaution whether or not soldiers are exhibiting coronavirus symptoms, Payne said. North Carolina’s 18th and 19th cases were announced earlier Friday evening: a ninth case in Wake County and a Harnett County resident at a Cape Fear Valley Medical Center outpatient facility.

Other cases are in Mecklenburg, Forsyth, Cabarrus, Wayne, Chatham, and Johnston counties. There was also a positive test at Camp Lejeune, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services doesn’t count it toward the state’s total.