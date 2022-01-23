Fort Bragg soldiers face court martial related to LSD, lying after camping with soldier whose remains later washed ashore

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — Officials say three North Carolina-based soldiers who were camping with another soldier whose partial remains were found along the coast in 2020 are facing court martial on drug use and other charges.

No one has been charged with soldier’s death.

Spc. Alex R. Becerra, Pvt. Annamarie L. Cochell and Pfc. Samad A. Landrum, along with four others, were camping on Cape Lookout National Seashore with 21-year-old Spc. Enrique Roman-Martinez when Roman-Martinez was reported missing in May 2020.

Roman-Martinez, Becerra, Landrum and Cochell were assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

The severed head of Roman-Martinez washed ashore days after he was reported missing. According to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the lead investigative agency, his remains washed up on Shackleford Banks Island, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore, an area where the prevailing tides have unfortunately washed ashore remains in years past.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Becerra, Cochell and Landrum are charged with making a false official statement, disobeying a lawful order and using the hallucinogenic drug LSD, according to charge sheets. Additionally, Becerra was arraigned on Jan. 13 on charges of conspiracy, two counts of disobeying a lawful command and an additional count of making a false statement. Becerra reportedly was the one to call 911 and report Roman-Martinez missing.

Roman-Martinez, of Chino, California, was a human resource specialist assigned to Headquarters Company, 37th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. A three-time volunteer, Roman-Martinez entered the Army in September of 2016, attended airborne school at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was assigned as a paratrooper to Fort Bragg in March 2017. His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Army CID Special Agents at (910) 396-8777. They can also submit anonymous information via https://www.p3tips.com/ or contact their local law enforcement agencies.