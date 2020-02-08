Fort Bragg soldier surprises mom at school in tearful reunion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Texas -- What started out as an ordinary day at Central Athens Elementary was not quite so ordinary for one of its staffer, KETK reports.

"My second deployment, I was stationed in North Carolina at Fort Bragg, so I didn't get a chance to come back to Texas, so now I'm stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, so now that was like the perfect opportunity to go ahead and surprise her, said Army Staff Sgt. Tacameo Barker.

Sergeant Barker’s mother, known as Ms. Lottie, has worked for Athens ISD for 19 years. The school's counselor was part of the team that hatched the surprise.

"It was a cold, dreary day, and she said when I asked her how she was doing, she said I'm making it, and I thought it's going to be really good in a little while. You’re going to get a good surprise,” the counselor said.

And a good surprise is exactly what she got.

"He tapped me on my shoulder, said momma, and I said 'AH' and hit the floor and got back up and hugged him,” Ms. Lottie said.

For the past seven months, Sergeant Barker has been deployed in South Korea. He says he wanted to show his mom just how much he loves her because she's done so much for him over the years.

She Became a widow with three children when he was just 3 years old.

"After watching all the surprise videos, I was honestly expecting just some tears, but I got a little more than some tears,” Sergeant Barker said.

And for right now, Sergeant Barker is just enjoying time with family. But Ms. Lottie has high hopes now that he is close to home.

"To be a grandmomma!" she said.

Sergeant Barker says that may just be in the cards.