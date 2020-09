FORT STEWART, Ga. — A Fort Bragg paratrooper is dead after a training accident in Georgia, according to a Thursday news release.

Fort Bragg has not publicly identified the victim.

The paratrooper was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. He was participating in airborne training operations on Wednesday at Fort Stewart in Georgia when something went wrong.

Fort Bragg says the paratrooper’s death is under investigation.