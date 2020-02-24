Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in motorcycle crash in Fayetteville

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – An 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper died on Sunday in Fayetteville in a motorcycle crash, according to a 82nd Airborne Division news release.

Private First Class Joseph Del Hierro, 26, of Miami, was an infantryman assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

“Pfc. Del Hierro was an extraordinarily committed and professional paratrooper and a beloved member of the Falcon and 82nd Airborne Division Families,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Keller, commander of 1-325 AIR. “It’s a tragic day for all of us. His passing is felt across this organization and we will always remember him as an outstanding soldier, paratrooper and friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, friends and fellow paratroopers.”

Del Hierro entered the Army in September of 2018 and arrived at Fort Bragg in March of 2019.

Del Hierro’s awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.